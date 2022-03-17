UrduPoint.com

IHC Moved Against Public Gathering At Red Zone

March 17, 2022

IHC moved against public gathering at Red Zone

A local lawyer has filed the petition and argued that holding public rally in Red Zone area could cause security situation.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) A petition has been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging public rally scheduled at the Red Zone of the Federal capital.

Advocate Chaudhry Asif Gujjar filed the petition and made the federation and others as respondents in his petition.

The lawyer petitioner argued that blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues.

The petition came after opposition parties decided to challenge the ruling party’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had said earlier, “A petition will be filed in the high court to seek restraining order against the government’s public meeting,”.

He had also said, “the lawyers of the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F will hold a meeting over the matter,” Senator Haidery said.

He had also said that a petition would be filed tomorrow (today) for urgent hearing of the case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter has also called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

PDM Cheif Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also announced public gathering against the ruling PTI government.

The petitioner asked the court to order the relevant authorities to stop public gatherings.

