IHC Moved For Release Of PTI Founder On Parole
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll.
Sardar Latif Khosa and Shahbaz Khosa filed the case on behalf of CM KP. The petition said that Pakistan currently is facing Indian aggression and drone attacks are being carried out in various cities of the country.
It said that there was a provision of release of the accused on parole under the law. PTI founder would ensure that he would implement the conditions of parole.
It said that an application was submitted to secretary home department Punjab but had yet to receive a response. The PTI founder didn’t violate any rules during his stay in jail, it added.
The petition prayed the court to issue orders for the release of PTI founder on parole.
Recent Stories
KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region
NA Standing Committee on Finance meets
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles6 minutes ago
-
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused6 minutes ago
-
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report6 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region6 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance6 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan6 minutes ago
-
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole6 minutes ago
-
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival6 minutes ago
-
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures6 minutes ago
-
Agriculture University marks Thalassemia Day, holds seminar6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..18 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 1918 minutes ago