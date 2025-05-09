IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll.

Sardar Latif Khosa and Shahbaz Khosa filed the case on behalf of CM KP. The petition said that Pakistan currently is facing Indian aggression and drone attacks are being carried out in various cities of the country.

It said that there was a provision of release of the accused on parole under the law. PTI founder would ensure that he would implement the conditions of parole.

It said that an application was submitted to secretary home department Punjab but had yet to receive a response. The PTI founder didn’t violate any rules during his stay in jail, it added.

The petition prayed the court to issue orders for the release of PTI founder on parole.