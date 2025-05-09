Open Menu

IHC Moved For Release Of PTI Founder On Parole

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM

IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking release of PTI founder on payroll.

Sardar Latif Khosa and Shahbaz Khosa filed the case on behalf of CM KP. The petition said that Pakistan currently is facing Indian aggression and drone attacks are being carried out in various cities of the country.

It said that there was a provision of release of the accused on parole under the law. PTI founder would ensure that he would implement the conditions of parole.

It said that an application was submitted to secretary home department Punjab but had yet to receive a response. The PTI founder didn’t violate any rules during his stay in jail, it added.

The petition prayed the court to issue orders for the release of PTI founder on parole.

Recent Stories

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce de ..

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development

6 minutes ago
 LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicl ..

LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles

6 minutes ago
 10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

6 minutes ago
 24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCR ..

24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report

6 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promot ..

Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region

6 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

6 minutes ago
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears comple ..

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion

12 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

6 minutes ago
 Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Ja ..

Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan

6 minutes ago
 IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

6 minutes ago
 NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

6 minutes ago
 Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military f ..

Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan