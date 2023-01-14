UrduPoint.com

IHC Moved To Create Islamabad's Legislative Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

IHC moved to create Islamabad's Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) is moved seeking to create a legislative assembly in the Federal Capital to address its political and administrative affairs.

The petition, filed by Barrister Yawar Abbas argues that the current law, being inconsistent with the basic structure and the mandate of the constitution, is contrary to the fundamental rights of the citizens of Islamabad.

The petition further states that laws with regard to the capital are made by the National Assembly, in which Islamabad has less than 1% representation. Any law made for Islamabad is subject to being voted by MNAs from all over Pakistan.

It states that the equality of citizens is a fundamental right enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.

This right is derived from the principles of islam.

Moreover, the administrative control of Islamabad is vested in the Chief Commissioner's office. His office enjoys the powers of a provincial government. This appointment, as per the petition, is not only unconstitutional as it lacks the consent of the Capital's citizens but also a portrayal of the British Raj. A legislative assembly in Islamabad would enable the citizens to hold accountable their policy makers and administrators.

Furthermore, the petition cites examples of the legislative assemblies of Indian and Australian Capital Territories and prays for a direction to the legislature to amend the law to create a legislative assembly for the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The petition is fixed for hearing in IHC on coming Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan India Islamabad National Assembly Islamabad High Court All From Government

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

24 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

29 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

52 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.