IHC moved to increase sentences of accused in Noor Muqadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Ex-ambassador Shaukat Mukadam on Friday filed appeals to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to increase the sentence of accused in Noor Muqadam murder case.

The appeal had been filed through his lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pertaining to the matter.

The petitioner said that there were digital evidence available against the accused, adding that trial court had announced insufficient punishment to the accused.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had handed over death sentence to main accused Zahir Jafir and ten year imprisonment sentence each to the co-accused Jan Muhammad and Iftikhar.