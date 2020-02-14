UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC NHSRC's Reply On Contempt Petition Of Ex-PMDC Employees

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

IHC NHSRC's reply on contempt petition of ex-PMDC employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought reply from Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on a contempt of court plea moved by the ex-employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought reply from Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on a contempt of court plea moved by the ex-employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on contempt of court plea filed by PMDC employees.

The petitioners had stated in their plea that the ministry was not restoring the services of PMDC employees despite the orders of IHC. The employees were not being allowed to enter the offices and the ministry had sealed the building, they said.

The petitioners prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against secretary of the ministry and other respondents for not implementing the court orders.

The bench sought reply from the respondents till February 19.

Earlier, a single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyan had declared the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance as null and void, and ordered for restoration of all terminated employees of PMDC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Contempt Of Court February Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Court

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

18 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

38 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

15 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

15 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

16 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.