ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought reply from Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on a contempt of court plea moved by the ex-employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on contempt of court plea filed by PMDC employees.

The petitioners had stated in their plea that the ministry was not restoring the services of PMDC employees despite the orders of IHC. The employees were not being allowed to enter the offices and the ministry had sealed the building, they said.

The petitioners prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against secretary of the ministry and other respondents for not implementing the court orders.

The bench sought reply from the respondents till February 19.

Earlier, a single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyan had declared the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance as null and void, and ordered for restoration of all terminated employees of PMDC.