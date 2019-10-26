IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibile if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

The federal interior secretary told the court that they were not ready to take the responsibility.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2019) Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minnallah on Saturday observed that the Federal government and the NAB would be responsible if anything happened to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A LHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarks while hearing petition seeking suspension of seven-year long sentence earlier awarded to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

As hearing commenced on Saturday afternoon, the federal interior secretary, federal and provincial law officers appeared before the court.

"Take the responsibility or stop opposing the bail of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif," said CJ Minallah observed. He catergorically remarked: "The court will not take the responsibility,". He also addressed the federal secretary that "Dont play politics with the court,".

However, the federal interior secretary said "We can't take responsibilty,".

Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently at Services Hospital and according to the doctors, he slightly suffered heart attack owing to pain his left arm and continuous angina problem.

Earlier in the day, the court also remarked that the Punjab government had powers to suspend sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif if his health condition was very serious. The CJ asked the counsel of Nawaz Sharif: " Just tell us what is emergency in medical report?,". "If Nawaz Sharif's condition is very critical then they summon the Punjab government and other parties and ask them about it," he further remarked, adding that "In such situation, the matter should not be moved to the court,".

The bench earlier adjourned the hearing until 4 pm with notices to the PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman and others, and then resumed the hearring and put off it for another 30 minutes.

Advocate Khwaja Haris was representing the petition of Shehbaz Sharif before the Islamabad High Court about suspension of sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

The bench started its hearing on Saturday--the day when usually the upper courts do not take up the cases. The hearing started at 12: 30 pm and the bench issued notices to PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman and others, with directions to the parties to come up with their replies today at 4 pm.

The court also summoned five anchors including Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Amir Mateen, Muhammad Malik and Sami Ibrahim for giving an impression on tv that a deal waas signed between Nawaz Sharif and the government.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved a peteition before the IHC, pleading that his brother Nawaz Sharif's health was deteriorating day by day and he has serious threat to his life because of poor health condition. The petitioner also annexed a 11-member medical board's report with his petition.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. The court directed him to deposit two surety bonds of worth Rs 10 million each. However, Nawaz Sharif's release would not be made unless his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference.

On Oct 21, Nawaz Sharif fell ill after his platelets level dropped sharply and he was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's dentention center for his immediate treatmenet. Nawaz Sharif's health, the doctors said, is quite serious. The doctors said that he might face heart attack because of continuous angina pain.