A division bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarks during hearing of a petition seeking suspension of Nawaz sharif's sentence, issues notices to govt and others.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarks while hearing petition seeking suspension of sentence awarded earlier to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

"Just tell us what is emergency in medical report?," the IHC CJ asked the counsel.

"if Nawaz Sharif's condition is very critical then they summon the Punjab government and other parties and ask them about it," he further remarked, adding that "In such situation, the matter should not be moved to the court,".

The bench adjourned the hearing until 4 pm today with notices to the PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman and others.

Advocate Khwaja Haris was representing the petition of Shehbaz Sharif before the Islamabad High Court about suspension of sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

The bench started its hearing on Saturday--the day when usually the upper courts do not take up the cases. The hearing started at 12: 30 pm and the bench issued notices to PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman and others, with directions to the parties to come up with their replies today at 4 pm.

The court also summoned five anchors including Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Amir Mateen, Muhammad Malik and Sami Ibrahim for giving an impression on tv that a deal waas signed between Nawaz Sharif and the government.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved a peteition before the IHC, pleading that his brother Nawaz Sharif's health was deteriorating day by day and he has serious threat to his life because of poor health condition. The petitioner also annexed a 11-member medical board's report with his petition.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. The court directed him to deposit two surety bonds of worth Rs 10 million each. However, Nawaz Sharif's release would not be made unless his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference.

On Oct 21, Nawaz Sharif fell ill after his platelets level dropped sharply and he was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's dentention center for his immediate treatmenet. Nawaz Sharif's health, the doctors said, is quite serious. The doctors said that he might face heart attack because of continuous angina pain.