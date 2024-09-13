IHC orders Adiala Jail superintendent to follow PTI founder list for visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to adhere to the list of visitors provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder for meetings.

Hearing the case, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the IHC issued the directions after Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum expressed confusion over receiving multiple lists, leading to uncertainty on how to proceed.

In response, the court made it clear that the list submitted by the PTI's founder should be followed.

During the session, both the superintendent of the jail, and PTI’s legal team were present.

The PTI’s lawyer informed the court that meetings were held a small room of the jail every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. and requested for the formation of a commission look into the matter and submit its report.

The court observed that its previous order was not limited to trial proceedings but also included ensuring proper access to the legal team. The court noted that a contempt petition could be filed if its directive was not fully implemented.

The jail superintendent assured the court that the orders were being followed.