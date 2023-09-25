IHC orders authorities to shift Imran Khan from Attock jail to Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observes that the PTI chairman's sentence status had undergone a change, and inquired why he remained in Attock Jail when all other under-trial prisoners from Islamabad were held in Adiala Jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the relevant authorities to transfer the PTI chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by lawyers representing the former prime minister, who requested the relocation of their client from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the PTI chairman's sentence status had undergone a change, and inquired why he remained in Attock Jail when all other under-trial prisoners from Islamabad were held in Adiala Jail.

The court also raised a question to Additional Attorney General Mansoor Iqbal Dogal, asking whether the PTI chief's trial could commence if the government were to transfer him to Rahim Yar Khan jail.

As a result of these proceedings, the Chief Justice ordered the authorities to move the PTI chairman to Adiala Jail.

Furthermore, during the hearing, a request was made by the PTI chairman's legal team for the provision of an exercise machine, considering his background as a sportsman.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq emphasized that the prison rules should be adhered to, ensuring that he receives facilities according to his entitlement and that none of his rights are violated.