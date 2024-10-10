Open Menu

IHC Orders CDA To De-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:28 PM

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

CDA official tells IHC there were illegal constructions and some outstanding dues

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Capital Development Authority to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC passed the order on a plea challenging sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House located in the Federal capital.

The CDA official told the court that there were illegal constructions and some outstanding dues.

They mentioned that the first notice was issued in 2014.

CJ Farooq ordered the de-sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. The CJ while addressing the CDA’s counsel observed that they could act in accordance with the law.

He emphasized that if there are any issues, they could address them with proper notice and should not appear to be targeting anyone.

The CJ directed the CDA and relevant officials to to proceed with de-sealing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

