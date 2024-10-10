IHC orders CDA to de-seal KP House, says lawful action can be taken on violation of lease agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to de-seal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, however said action could be taken as per law on violation of the lease agreement.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against the sealing of the KP House in Islamabad and said the KP House was sealed without being given prior notice by the CDA. He said lawful action could be taken on violation of the lease agreement.

The CDA’s lawyer said that illegal constructions were made on the land and it had served notice to the KP house in 2014. The lease agreement of the land has already expired, he said.

It was informed that advocate general KPK had assured to settle the affairs of lease and payment of dues.