IHC Orders CDA To Fast-track License Renewal For Tandoori Junction Hotel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the license renewal process for the Tandoori Junction hotel in F-7 within seven days.

The court also issued the directions to ensure that the hotel remains operational until the renewal is finalized.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq, reviewed a petition challenging the recent closure of Tandoori Junction, a private hotel situated in the F-7 sector.

Advocate Qaiser Imam represented the petitioner Javed Asif, while Directorate of Municipal Administration (MDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) lawyer Yaqoob Mastoi, Deputy Director of CDA Raheel Junejo, CDA's lawyer Shehryar Tariq appeared before the court.

Petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Qaiser Imam, argued that despite submitting a license renewal application to the CDA, the agency had delayed processing it. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the CDA to complete the renewal and submit a report within seven days. Meanwhile, the hotel is allowed to continue operations pending the renewal decision.

Previously, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq criticized the CDA's handling of the matter. He pointed out inconsistencies, noting that the CDA initially sealed Tandoori Junction, labeled it as illegal, and then shut it down. The court has now mandated that the hotel remains open until the next hearing.

The petitioner's lawyer also brought up issues with another hotel, Hill View, claiming that the entire building was constructed without proper approvals under CDA regulations. He urged the court to order its demolition, arguing that the hotel’s structure violates building control rules.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the CDA's approach and sought clarification on the legal grounds for the closure of the hotel. He also noted irregularities in CDA’s notices, describing them as inconsistent. Additionally, Advocate Qaiser Imam raised concerns about the prolonged appointment of the Director General of the Building Control Authority, alleging that his qualifications do not align with the role.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till further orders.

