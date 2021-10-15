IHC orders CDA to remove encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all encroachments from entire federal capital area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all encroachments from entire Federal capital area.

The court directed the civic body to demolish all illegal structures, which have been built illegally beyond one's plot line.

The court also asked the CDA to stop further encroachments in slum areas of the city.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the above orders during hearing.

The court also canceled the stay orders of petitioners who had illegally constructed residential structures at the land of Korang Nullah.

The chief justice directed the CDA to take actions without any discrimination against the encroachments.

The hearing of the case then adjourned for two weeks.