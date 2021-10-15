UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders CDA To Remove Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

IHC orders CDA to remove encroachments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all encroachments from entire federal capital area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all encroachments from entire Federal capital area.

The court directed the civic body to demolish all illegal structures, which have been built illegally beyond one's plot line.

The court also asked the CDA to stop further encroachments in slum areas of the city.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the above orders during hearing.

The court also canceled the stay orders of petitioners who had illegally constructed residential structures at the land of Korang Nullah.

The chief justice directed the CDA to take actions without any discrimination against the encroachments.

The hearing of the case then adjourned for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From Court

Recent Stories

Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti ..

Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti-Narcotics Cooperation - State ..

2 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency ..

Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency to go green, save Rs72m annua ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault ca ..

ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault case

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in Noor Mukadam case

5 minutes ago
 Romania's National Liberal Party Drags Feet on Cab ..

Romania's National Liberal Party Drags Feet on Cabinet Formation by Ex-Coalition ..

5 minutes ago
 Union State Experience Can Facilitate Integration ..

Union State Experience Can Facilitate Integration for EEU, CIS - Lukashenko

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.