IHC Orders CDA To Stop Operation Against Affectees' Houses

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

IHC orders CDA to stop operation against affectees' houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop its operation for demolishing houses in village 'bhekan syedan' until payment of compensations to the affectees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by affectees of the village against CDA's operation.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the CDA had served notices to his clients for house demolishing without paying compensation of the land.

The CDA's lawyer said that the claims of affectees for baseless, adding that there were illegal occupiers instead of affectees. The chief justice remarked that CDA had been mistreating the affectees for last fifty years.

The civic body didn't pay the compensations after acquiring lands which led opening the door of corruption, Justice Minallah said.

The court ordered the CDA to stop its operation and shift the case to court No.4 of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who was hearing the identical cases.

Meanwhile, the same bench of IHC ordered to make the alleged occupants of land in area of 'panjgran' as respondents in case against illegal possession on government land. The petitioner's lawyer said that influential people were grabbing government land in panjgran village and prayed the court to issue directives to CDA to take action against it. The court noted that the petitioner had not named the land grabbers and ordered him to make him as respondents in the case.

