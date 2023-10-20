Open Menu

IHC Orders Education Ministry To Publish FPSC Results Of Daily-wage Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IHC orders Education Ministry to publish FPSC results of daily-wage employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Ministry of education to publish the results of daily+-wage employees who had passed the FPSC examination for regularization of their services, on its website.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by daily-wage employees of the federal educational institutions.

During the case of hearing, an FPSC (Federal Public Service Commission) official presented the copy of the results before the court and said it was forwarded to the Ministry of Education on September 26.

On this, the court observed that the Ministry of Education should have published the Names of successful candidates on its the website, besides issuing offer letters to them.

The FPSC official said that it was the job of the Ministry of Education to publish the results and complete the recruitment process.

The court consequently ordered the Ministry of Education to publish the result of successful candidates on its website and adjourned the case till November 30.

