Open Menu

IHC Orders FIA To Conduct Forensic Analysis Of Bushra Bibi's Audiotape

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 11:51 PM

IHC orders FIA to conduct forensic analysis of Bushra Bibi's audiotape

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct forensic analysis of the audiotape of Bushra Bibi and Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct forensic analysis of the audiotape of Bushra Bibi and Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate.

The court also served notices to FIA, PEMRA and PTA for comments in the case.

The court asked the PEMRA to tell how the personal conversation of people was being on-aired on tv channels.

It sought a report from the intelligence agency that who had leaked the audiotape.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the case along with the objections raised by the Registrar Office on the petition.

Latif Khosa Advocate argued that it was a private conversation between a lawyer with his client and it was a fundamental right.

Justice Sattar said that the court could not move on assumptions. The lawyer said that if a client could not talk to his lawyer freely then how the justice system would operate. He said that audio was aired by all TV channels.

The court said that at which platform it was firstly uploaded if it was identified then the case could be solved. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Federal Investigation Agency December Islamabad High Court TV All From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

3 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

2 minutes ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

21 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

24 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

24 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

20 minutes ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

20 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

20 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

29 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

20 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

20 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan