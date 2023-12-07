The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct forensic analysis of the audiotape of Bushra Bibi and Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct forensic analysis of the audiotape of Bushra Bibi and Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate.

The court also served notices to FIA, PEMRA and PTA for comments in the case.

The court asked the PEMRA to tell how the personal conversation of people was being on-aired on tv channels.

It sought a report from the intelligence agency that who had leaked the audiotape.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the case along with the objections raised by the Registrar Office on the petition.

Latif Khosa Advocate argued that it was a private conversation between a lawyer with his client and it was a fundamental right.

Justice Sattar said that the court could not move on assumptions. The lawyer said that if a client could not talk to his lawyer freely then how the justice system would operate. He said that audio was aired by all TV channels.

The court said that at which platform it was firstly uploaded if it was identified then the case could be solved. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 11.