IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued directives for holding re-election in Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) on allegation of rigging.
The court also instructed the chairman PCATP to address the matter itself.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the elections in PCATP filed through Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani.
During the course of proceeding, the court observed that it was clear that the elections of PCATP were rigged.
The PCATP’s lawyer adopted the stance that it has been decided to re-conciliate the matter between two parties.
The two sides have agreed to conduct re-elections, he said.
The lawyer said that the executive committee has decided to conduct the election again with electoral reforms.
The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client was not allowed to sit in last ten meetings of the council.
Addressing the chairman of the council, the bench said that court was granting last opportunity to address the matter with reconciliation and informed the court.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 15.
