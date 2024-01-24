Open Menu

IHC Orders For Re-elections In PCATP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued directives for holding re-election in Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) on allegation of rigging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued directives for holding re-election in Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) on allegation of rigging.

The court also instructed the chairman PCATP to address the matter itself.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the elections in PCATP filed through Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani.

During the course of proceeding, the court observed that it was clear that the elections of PCATP were rigged.

The PCATP’s lawyer adopted the stance that it has been decided to re-conciliate the matter between two parties.

The two sides have agreed to conduct re-elections, he said.

The lawyer said that the executive committee has decided to conduct the election again with electoral reforms.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client was not allowed to sit in last ten meetings of the council.

Addressing the chairman of the council, the bench said that court was granting last opportunity to address the matter with reconciliation and informed the court.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 15.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan February Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

2 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

2 minutes ago
 NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

6 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

6 minutes ago
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

6 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

10 minutes ago
 Complete ban on display of weapons during election ..

Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister

10 minutes ago
 IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: ..

IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous

10 minutes ago
 IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi In ..

IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan