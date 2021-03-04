UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Orders For To Remove Asad Durrani's Name From ECL

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

IHC orders for to remove Asad Durrani's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Ministry of Interior to remove the name of Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani from the exit control list (ECL) and allowed him to travel abroad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said Durrani's name was placed on the ECL due to pendency of an inquiry against him in line of writing a controversial book.

The court noted that currently there was neither any inquiry pending against Asad Durrani nor any other grounds existed to keep him in the ECL.

The court said like every common citizen, the petitioner had also basic rights under the Constitution.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar prayed the court to serve notice to the Ministry of Defence and seek reply in that regard.

To this, the chief justice said there was no need of it, adding that according to the record there was no any inquiry pending against Asad Durrani.

After conclusion of the arguments from both sides, the court ordered the Federal government to delete the name of Asad Durrani from the ECL.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Exit Control List Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

1 hour ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.