IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a strict directive to the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad to present the Intelligence Bureau (IB) report on the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intizar Panjotha.

The case of missing lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjotha was heard by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in response to a petition filed by Advocate Ejaz Buttar.

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance over the delay in the case, stating that enough time had passed without results. He directed that the missing person be recovered and produced in court by Tuesday.

He warned that an order would be passed if there were no developments. Justice Farooq questioned the representatives from the IB about their efforts, to which an IB officer replied that they had just begun looking into the matter.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq expressed disappointment, noting that the court seemed to be doing all the work while authorities delayed.

The Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the IB was not originally a party in the case, but the court still directed the IG Islamabad to submit the IB report by Tuesday.

The hearing was adjourned, with the IG being summoned in a personal capacity.