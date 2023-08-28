Open Menu

IHC Orders Inquiry Regarding Lift Malfunction

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 09:34 PM

IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered an inquiry into malfunctioning of the lift and sought a report within two days from the Director General of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered an inquiry into malfunctioning of the lift and sought a report within two days from the Director General of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

The Registrar Office also issued directives to the PWD for the inspection of all lifts of the IHC building and decided to appoint lift operators as well.

The office, in its directive, said that the lift of the judges' block got stuck at second floor of the building on August 25, at 12:00 p.m. The lift was carrying lawyers including Latif Khosa Advocate and some newsmen.

It said that the technical staff had failed to repair the lift despite several attempts. However, the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) later rescued the people after breaking the lift.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lawyers August Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From P

Recent Stories

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawi ..

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawing Teachers Training Center Kh ..

16 minutes ago
 Education Ministry committed to take up exams issu ..

Education Ministry committed to take up exams issue with Cambridge International ..

16 minutes ago
 MIH organizes free medical camp

MIH organizes free medical camp

16 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calen ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calendar with 18 exhibitions in 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

36 minutes ago
 Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

36 minutes ago
RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

36 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

36 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

36 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

43 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

43 minutes ago
 Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan