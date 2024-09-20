IHC Orders Investigation Into Illegal Arrest Of 3 Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued directives for investigation of illegal arrest of three citizens by the Capital Police and sought a report till September 24.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would not spare the police officers involved in the act as it was defaming the police and judiciary as well.
He remarked that the magistrate used to give remand of an accused without understanding the charges against him.
The chief justice observed that allegations sans evidence against the accused were not enough.
Addressing the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, he observed that he had to appear repeatedly before the court as head of the institution due to his officers’ acts.
The court said that as per the reports the three persons were lifted from the SSP Office on September 17, while the police stated that they were arrested on September 19, after registering a case and the same day their physical remand was taken.
Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that he would also write against the magistrate concerned that what material was presented before him to get the remand of three persons.
The case was about the missing of an oil tanker and the accused had also no connection with it, he added.
The chief justice remarked that the police had been involved in the real estate business and land grabbing.
The case was then adjourned.
