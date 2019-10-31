IHC orders Islamabad administration not to seize loaded container for Azadi March

(@fidahassanain)

IHC observes that seizing containers loaded with goods is violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the administration of the capital not to impound any loaded container to use it before the JUI-F's Azadi March, observing that seizing loaded containers was violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

A IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order while hearing petitions against unlwful seizing of loaded containers ahead of Azadi March.

"No loaded container should be seized," CJ Minallah remarked.

As hearing commenced, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat appeard before the court. The CJ asked him if any loaded container was seized on which he replied that they did not impound any loaded container. The DC said that under PPRA rules, firm was providing containers to use them to counter JUI-F's Azadi March.

The DC said that Rs 60 million have been paid to the firm for this purpose. The petitioner's counsel, however, opposed the DC's stance, saying that they seized thier loaded containers and later released them when a senior police officer of SSP rank intervened and asked the officials to release the containers.

"A senior police official just made a request to the administration to release the containers," said the counsel. At this, the CJ ordered the administration that no loaded container would be seized, with directions to the government to pay compensation to those whose containers were impounded to counter Azadi March.

"The court hopes that DC will act in accordance with law," the CJ remarked.

Hamza Shafqat, the DC, said that the Federal government had already directed that no violation of law should be made in seizing containers.

At this, the court disposed of the petitions challenging siezure of containers for Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F's Azadi March is expected to enter in Islamabad today due to which the local government took steps to counter the march and not to allow them entry inside the Red Zone.