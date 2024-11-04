- Home
IHC Orders Islamabad Police To Launch Investigation Into Recovery Case Of Intizar Panjotha
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
CJ Aamir Farooq directs SHO Kohsar Police Station to record statement of Intizar and start legal action
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the SHO of Kohsar Police Station to launch an investigation into the recovery case of PTI Focal Person Intezar Hussain Panjotha.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order while presiding over the hearing of a previously filed petition seeking Panjotha's recovery.
During the proceedings, Chief Justice Farooq directed the SHO to contact Panjotha within one to two days, obtain his statement, and continue with legal procedures accordingly. The Chief Justice noted that such incidents should be handled appropriately, stressing that occurrences like this should not take place in a civilized society.
Advocate Ali Bukhari, representing Panjotha, recounted receiving a call from the Inspector General two nights earlier, informing him of Panjotha’s recovery. Bukhari stated that he went to Kohsar Police Station to collect Panjotha, who appeared to be in poor condition. “I can’t describe the moment I saw him,” Bukhari shared, highlighting the need for urgent attention to such cases, noting that Panjotha is currently in Lahore.
Chief Justice Farooq further commented on Panjotha’s fragile mental and physical state, advising that a full investigation be conducted by the police in the coming days.
He emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of expression in a civilized society and directed the Additional Attorney General to examine the ongoing issue of missing persons. “Even if this is treated as an abduction for ransom, it must be prevented,” he added.
The Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Attorney General’s efforts were instrumental in securing Panjotha’s recovery, despite negative perceptions circulating about the incident.
Expressing concern over Islamabad’s deteriorating law and order, Chief Justice Farooq remarked that the situation now mirrors that of Karachi, with several people he knows in Islamabad reportedly receiving extortion threats.
Chief Justice Farooq urged that the Attorney General’s contributions be recognized without negative campaigning, given his official duties. “I saw the news about Panjotha on tv and was deeply troubled. This issue reflects poorly on our institutions and society as a whole,” he said, noting the sharp rise in missing persons and street crime cases.
Advocate Shoaib Shaheen added that when the police target individuals as though they were terrorists, crimes such as theft and robbery are bound to increase.
CJ Farooq, later, disposed of the petition.
