Open Menu

IHC Orders Islamabad Police To Release Pervez Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:21 AM

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

Parvez Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and PTI president, had been re-apprehended under the 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after his release by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday decided to halt the detention of Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and directed the Islamabad police to set him free.

Parvez Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and PTI president, had been reapprehended under the 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after his release by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Having filed a petition in the IHC challenging his arrest by the Islamabad police under the 3-MPO, Elahi's legal battle continued.

He was originally taken into custody on June 1 in connection with a corruption case involving misappropriation of development funds earmarked for Gujrat district, amounting to Rs70 million.

Following his initial arrest, the PTI President and close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan faced multiple incarcerations and releases due to court directives, only to be rearrested on each occasion.

These legal entanglements stem from a crackdown initiated against the party's leadership in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court President Of Pakistan Riots Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Gujrat May June Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

12 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

12 hours ago
Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

12 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

12 hours ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

12 hours ago
 AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

12 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan