IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

Parvez Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and PTI president, had been re-apprehended under the 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after his release by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday decided to halt the detention of Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and directed the Islamabad police to set him free.

Having filed a petition in the IHC challenging his arrest by the Islamabad police under the 3-MPO, Elahi's legal battle continued.

He was originally taken into custody on June 1 in connection with a corruption case involving misappropriation of development funds earmarked for Gujrat district, amounting to Rs70 million.

Following his initial arrest, the PTI President and close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan faced multiple incarcerations and releases due to court directives, only to be rearrested on each occasion.

These legal entanglements stem from a crackdown initiated against the party's leadership in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.