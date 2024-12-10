IHC orders jail admin to remove objections on ICA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the petitioner to remove objections on appeal against the verdict for the formation of a commission to view the open court in Adiala Jail.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the intra-court appeal along with the objections raised by the registrar's office.

The bench maintained the objections of registrar's office and ordered the petitioner to remove it within seven days.

It may be mentioned here that a single-member bench of the high court had ordered for formation of a commission to examine the open court in Adiala Jail.

The decision was challenged before the division bench.