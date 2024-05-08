Open Menu

IHC Orders Jail Officials To Shift Bushra Bibi To Adiala Jail From Bani Gala

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:38 PM

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict, declaring the earlier notification on her confinement null and void.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the jail authorities to shift PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict, declaring the earlier notification on her confinement null and void.

Bushra Bibi, currently serving her sentence, has been staying at the PTI founder’s Bani Gala residence, designated as a sub-jail following her conviction in the Toshakhana reference and unlawful marriage case.

The decision follows a petition filed by Bushra Bibi challenging her imprisonment location.

The court heard arguments from both sides before reserving its ruling, with jail authorities citing security concerns and overcrowding as reasons for designating Bani Gala as a sub-jail.

Besides it, the Islamabad High Court is set to hear appeals today from both the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi against NAB’s call-up notice in a new case related to Toshakhana gifts.

