IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed that the hearing on the petition seeking to form a commission to investigate blasphemy allegations be broadcast live in view of public interest.

The proceedings will be broadcast live at the next hearing. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the IHC issued the order.

The court said that the courtroom is full and a large number of people are also present outside the courtroom because this has become a matter of public interest, so he orders to broadcast live.

He instructed that the IT officials should immediately make arrangements for live broadcast while informing people outside the courtroom. Whoever wants to watch the proceedings will be able to watch it online.

The hearing of the case will be held on Tuesday, it said. The families of the accused arrested on charges of blasphemy have requested to form a commission to investigate the allegation.