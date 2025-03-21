Open Menu

IHC Orders Live Broadcast Of Blasphemy Case Hearing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM

IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed that the hearing on the petition seeking to form a commission to investigate blasphemy allegations be broadcast live in view of public interest.

The proceedings will be broadcast live at the next hearing. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the IHC issued the order.

The court said that the courtroom is full and a large number of people are also present outside the courtroom because this has become a matter of public interest, so he orders to broadcast live.

He instructed that the IT officials should immediately make arrangements for live broadcast while informing people outside the courtroom. Whoever wants to watch the proceedings will be able to watch it online.

The hearing of the case will be held on Tuesday, it said. The families of the accused arrested on charges of blasphemy have requested to form a commission to investigate the allegation.

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

7 minutes ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

10 minutes ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

15 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

25 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

30 minutes ago
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

2 hours ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

2 hours ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan