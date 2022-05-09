UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders PM To Review Appointment Of Hanif Abbasi As SAPM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

CJ Minallah has asked Sheikh Rasheed that he should apprise the court by tomorrow if they had trust in the court or not.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 9th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review appointment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as the Special Assistant to PM.

Chief Justice Athar Minnallah heard the case challenging appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM.

Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the way courts were being accused in rallies was shameful.

CJ Minallah asked Sheikh Rashid that if he and his ally party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) trusted Islamabad High Court? Justice must not only be done but seen to be done, if you do not trust this court then we can send the case to another court.

CJ Minallah also observed, “You can even ask Chairman PTI that if he has doubts than we will not listen to the case”.

The court asked Rasheed that he should think about it that whether they had trust in the court or not, apprise the court by tomorrow.

On it, SheikhRashid said that he came before the court after thorough reconsideration and they had complete trust in the courts.

