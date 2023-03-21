IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader who is nephew of Imran Khan was arrested by the Islamabad police on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Marcg 21st, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the police to produce PTI leader Hassan Niazi before it within 24 hours.

The court also directed the police to conduct his medical examination.

According to the reports, the Islamabad police admitted that they arrested Hassan Niazi on Monday.

Hassan Niazi is the nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan who was arrested soon as came out of the judicial complex.

Advocate Naeem Haider had said that Hassan was with him before his arrested.

The PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary, Imran Ismail and others strongly condemned arrest of Hassan Niazi. The PTI also demanded immediate release of it's activists and their children.

It may be mentioned here that the police conducted raids at the houses of PTI leaders and tried to arrest them. However, no big leader has been taken into custody.