IHC Orders Police To Record Protester's Statement
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the police to record the statement of Rafaqat Tanoli, who was arrested while protesting against delay in justice for his son killed in a car accident in 2022.
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard a petition against the arrest of Rafaqat Tanoli.
Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat informed the court that a first information report had been registered about the death of Shakeel Tanoli, who was killed in the car accident.
The Inspector General of Police Islamabad informed the court that charges against the protesters were bailable, who could even be released on personal sureties.
The chief justice observed that the protesters had the right to demonstrate, questioning as to why Rafaqat Tanoli had been waiting for justice for two years.
He said that the law applied equally to everyone, whether it was the high court or the government. The police should have recorded the statement of Rafaqat earlier, he added.
The court then directed the police to record the protestor's statement and adjouned the hearing till next week.
