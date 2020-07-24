UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Orders PTA To Restore PUBG Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC orders PTA to restore PUBG across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed the decision of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for banning PUBG in the country and ordered it to conditionally restore the game.

The court ordered PTA to issue written or verbal decision within one week on complaints received against the game from different sections of the society.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the judgment which was reserved previously after listening arguments from both sides on a petition filed by the company controlling PUBG in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that the PTA had imposed ban on July 1, on PUBG game in Pakistan. The PTA had adopted the stance that it had banned the game temporarily after receiving complaints from various sections of the society. The complainant had stated that the game was wastage of time and it had negative impacts on physical and mental health of the children.

However, the petitioner had stated in its plea that the PTA had banned the game without giving it an opportunity to express the stance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company May July Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

12 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

50 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

12 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.