IHC Orders PTI Leader's Meeting With Sister After Jail Ban Is Lifted

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the jail authorities to allow a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his sister after the temporary ban on visits is lifted, following strict adherence to jail protocols.

During a hearing, the Islamabad High Court ordered the jail authorities to provide all necessary facilities for a meeting between PTI founder and his sister. The court also sought a medical report on the PTI leader’s condition. The directive came with a reminder that all prisoners, regardless of their status, should be treated equally under the law.

Hearing the case, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, acknowledged a security threat raised by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and referred to a letter from the Punjab government which outlined the gravity of the situation. However, the court observed that Niazi’s health and safety remain important, and the authorities should follow proper procedures to allow the meeting.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court about the ongoing security threats.

He presented a notification from the Ministry of Interior, which had led to the decision to ban all meetings at Adiala Jail. He explained that the restriction was not specifically targeted at Niazi, but applied to all inmates and activities within the jail due to heightened security concerns.

The ban, enforced by Adiala Jail authorities, covers the period from October 5 to October 18, aligning with security measures taken during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Duggal added that this decision also resulted in the closure of several institutions, including the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court, during the conference.

Salman Akram Raja, argued that the request was limited to a brief meeting between PTI founder her sister, and a doctor. He mentioned rumors circulating about PTI founder's health in jail and stressed that, considering his political standing, this meeting should be allowed on humanitarian grounds.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case until October 17.

