IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the police to recover a Kashmiri man who went missing from the capital and to register a kidnapping case over his disappearance.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by Waqar Ahmed, the brother of Naeem Muzafar, who was reported missing from Sector G-10 of Islamabad on March 20.

During the proceedings, Advocate Imaan Mazari appeared on behalf of the petitioner. Police officials from Ramna Police Station and DSP Legal Sajid Cheema were also present in court.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Naeem Muzafar had been missing for over a month. She added that CCTV footage was available showing the moment he was taken from his home.

The lawyer urged the court to issue orders for the recovery of the missing man and for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) for kidnapping.

After hearing the arguments, the court instructed the police to file a kidnapping case and ensure the recovery of Naeem Muzafar. The hearing was then adjourned until May 7.

