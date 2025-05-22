IHC Orders Release Of 86 PTI Protesters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bails to 86 PTI workers arrested during the November 26, protest.
A Division Bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case and approved bails of 86 PTI activists and issue orders for their release.
During the hearing on the post-arrest bail applications, lawyers Ali Bukhari, Zahid Bashir Dar and others appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.
After the arguments of the parties were completed, the court ordered the granting of bails. On this occasion, Advocate Ali Bukhari requested to reduce the bail bonds of the workers, which the court accepted and ordered the granting of bail to all 86 workers in exchange for bonds worth Rs 10,000 each.
The Anti-Terrorism Court had rejected the bail applications of the workers, on which the Islamabad High Court was approached by the petitioners.
