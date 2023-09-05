Open Menu

IHC Orders Release Of Pervaiz Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the orders of the district magistrate for the arrest of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and ordered his immediate release

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard heard the petition against the arrest of Pervaiz Elahi on the orders of the District Magistrate Islamabad, in his written order, noted that the LHC had initiated contempt of court proceedings against the personnel involved in the arrest of the petitioner in violation of the its decision. The LHC had also issued notices to the Inspector General of Police Islamabad and others.

The IHC also sought written comments from the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad into the matter, observing that apparently the district magistrate's order for Elahi's arrest under MPO was not correct as it was issued in violation of the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate, during the hearing, adopted the stance that how his client could harm law and order situation as he had been in jail for the last three months.

The lawyer read out the order of deputy commissioner under 3-MPO and said the former Punjab chief minister had not given any statements during the last four months. Moreover, no case against his client had been registered in the Federal Capital, while a corruption case had also been quashed against him, he added.

After hearing arguments, the court suspended the orders of district magistrate and ordered the authorities to release former chief minister Punjab.

Later, the court issued an eight-page written order and stated that Pervaiz Elahi was not wanted in any other case.

The court also summoned the petitioner on September 12, and adjourned further hearing into the case.

