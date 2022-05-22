UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders Release Of Shireen Mazari, Judicial Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

IHC orders release of Shireen Mazari, judicial inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday night ordered a judicial inquiry into the arrest of former Federal minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari and told the police to immediately release her from custody.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, ordered the federation to submit the TORs to the court after constituting the judicial commission into the matter.

The chief justice heard the urgent case filed by Imaan Zainab Mazari Advocate, the daughter of Shireen Mazari. The former minister was produced before the court on the directives of chief justice IHC.

The IHC Chief Justice,noting that the arrest was apparently "illegal", ordered the immediate release of Mazari and asked the authorities to return the former minister's phone to her.

Justice Minallah remarked that the arrest of Shireen Mazari was violation of the court's directive that no member parliament should be arrested before informing the NA speaker.

The chief justice said no member of the National Assembly (MNA), belonging to the PTI, has been de-notified yet.

The court also instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to ensure return of Shireen Mazari's mobile phone and other belongings.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon told the court that the "federal government was not aware of the matter." In response, the chief justice said how could police from any province come to the capital and arrest people.

Jahangir Jadoon told the IHC that the Punjab anti-corruption department had arrested Mazari in coordination with the capital's police.

The advocate-general told the court that if the prerequisite legal requirements were not fulfilled in the arrest of Mazari, then action will be taken against those responsible.

Inspector-General Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas told the court that he assumed office today.

Advocate General Punjab said that the government would conduct inquiry of the arrest of Mrs. Mazari and responsible would be fixed. The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

