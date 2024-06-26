Open Menu

IHC Orders Removal Of Zartaj Gul’s Name From ECL

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:45 PM

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir orders the law officer representing the federal government to submit the report within a week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the relevant authorities to remove the name of former state minister Zartaj Gul' from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri passed the order on the plea moved by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Parliamentary Leader Zartaj Gul.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general presented the relevant case documents before the court.

The judge inquired why Zartaj Gul's name appeared in two FIRs within the report, humorously noting that the Names of actual terrorists are rarely placed on the ECL.

The judge expressed concern over political leaders' names being added to the ECL merely for participating in political rallies.

He questioned the state lawyer about accountability for such actions and remarked that no gangster or terrorist had ever approached his court seeking removal from the ECL.

Addressing Zartaj Gul’s counsel, Osama Tariq, the judge asked if only two cases were registered against his client. The lawyer confirmed that Gul was on bail in both cases.

The judge noted that the charges were minor and ordered removal of Zartaj’s name from the ECL. The court also directed the assistant attorney general to submit a report within a week.

