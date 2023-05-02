UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders Security Arrangements For Imran Khan's Appearance On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 08:11 PM

IHC orders security arrangements for Imran Khan's appearance on Wednesday

The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued instructions regarding the arrangements for the May 3 appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding his interim bail pleas in nine cases on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued instructions regarding the arrangements for the May 3 appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding his interim bail pleas in nine cases on Wednesday.

The Office also wrote to the Islamabad District Administration and Inspector General of Police to ensure security measures on the occasion.

The registrar, in a circular, said special entry passes would be issued to journalists and lawyers for the hearing in Courtroom No 1. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him, besides 10 lawyers from the offices of the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General, Islamabad, and 39 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the interim bail cases of Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's lawyer also submitted an application to the Registrar Office to ensure security measures during the appearance of Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister had severe security threats.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Police Lawyers May Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

24 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

24 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

24 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

24 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.