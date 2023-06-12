The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that the interim bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in nine cases would be heard at the Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that the interim bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in nine cases would be heard at the Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI chief who appeared before the court along with his lawyers.

The petitioner's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said as per information the Chief Commissioner's Office had issued a notification regarding shifting of the sessions court to the Judicial Complex for hearing seven bail petitions of the PTI chief, who, however, had filed pleas for bail in nine cases. He prayed the court to issue directives for hearing of all cases of his client at the Judicial Complex.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked as to why the application had been moved after a delay. He inquired whether the five-day protective bail granted by the IHJC was going to expire today. The lawyer replied that it would end tomorrow as per the law.

After hearing arguments, the court issued orders regarding the shifting of the sessions court to Judicial Complex.

Earlier, the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq transferred the same petition to Justice Aurangzeb for further hearing. The chief justice observed that the said bench had already given judgment in identical case. The petitioner's lawyer, however, prayed the court to fix the case for hearing in the same day.

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar said that his client wanted to file interim bail petition to the session court in nine cases and prayed the court to issue orders for shifting of lower court to the judicial complex Islamabad for one day due to security threats in F-8 Kachehri.

The chief justice had asked the petitioner to file the application to the chief commissioner office as it was authority of the district administration to issue notification regarding transfer of the lower court. The IHC bench also instructed the chief commissioner officer to decide the matter in same day after listening the petitioner.