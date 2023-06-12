UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders Shifting Of Sessions Court To Judicial Complex For Imran Khan's Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 09:31 PM

IHC orders shifting of sessions court to Judicial Complex for Imran Khan's cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that the interim bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in nine cases would be heard at the Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that the interim bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in nine cases would be heard at the Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI chief who appeared before the court along with his lawyers.

The petitioner's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said as per information the Chief Commissioner's Office had issued a notification regarding shifting of the sessions court to the Judicial Complex for hearing seven bail petitions of the PTI chief, who, however, had filed pleas for bail in nine cases. He prayed the court to issue directives for hearing of all cases of his client at the Judicial Complex.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked as to why the application had been moved after a delay. He inquired whether the five-day protective bail granted by the IHJC was going to expire today. The lawyer replied that it would end tomorrow as per the law.

After hearing arguments, the court issued orders regarding the shifting of the sessions court to Judicial Complex.

Earlier, the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq transferred the same petition to Justice Aurangzeb for further hearing. The chief justice observed that the said bench had already given judgment in identical case. The petitioner's lawyer, however, prayed the court to fix the case for hearing in the same day.

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar said that his client wanted to file interim bail petition to the session court in nine cases and prayed the court to issue orders for shifting of lower court to the judicial complex Islamabad for one day due to security threats in F-8 Kachehri.

The chief justice had asked the petitioner to file the application to the chief commissioner office as it was authority of the district administration to issue notification regarding transfer of the lower court. The IHC bench also instructed the chief commissioner officer to decide the matter in same day after listening the petitioner.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Same Ali Zafar Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day Celebration From May 9 to May ..

1 minute ago
 Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low ..

Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low Dissolved Oxygen - State Agen ..

1 minute ago
 Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corrupti ..

Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corruption case

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Complaints Cell, inspects se ..

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in coming ..

PMD forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in coming days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.