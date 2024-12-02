Open Menu

IHC Orders To Give Ex-navy Officials Access To Relevant Record

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 08:22 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued directives to the authorities regarding provision of inquiry report's portion to the extent of five court-martialed ex-navy officers

A single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar heard the case seeking provision of case record against five-navy officers who were announced death sentence by the military court. The court had already stayed the execution of the five accused.

During the course of proceeding, the additional attorney general told the bench that the complete inquiry report regarding the matter couldn’t be shared with the accused as it was related to the national security.

He said that the petitioner could view the record relevant to them and take notes of it in naval office.

The navy officials informed the court that the said documents were already shared with the accused during the trial. The complete board of inquiry is related to national security which couldn’t be shared, they said.

The court asked the additional attorney general to ensure the access of the accused to the record related to them and give them time for taking notes.

It may be mentioned here that a military court had announced death sentence to five-navy officials. The IHC had stopped the execution of the sentences on the appeal filed by the accused.

