IHC orders to pay Rs 3 mln to missing person’s father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the government to pay a compensation of three million rupees to the father of Haroon Muhammad, a missing person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing of Haroon Muhammad's recovery case.

During the course of the hearing, the court directed the government to ensure the provision of compensation to the affected father and the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to provide security to the petitioner.

Additionally, the court directed that a case be filed against the involved security personnel and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.