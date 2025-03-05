Open Menu

IHC Orders To Present Citizen Along Daughter On Custody Case Filed By Polish Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

IHC orders to present citizen along daughter on custody case filed by Polish woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities to produce concern citizen along with his daughter in a petition filed by girl’s Polish mother seeking custody of her daughter.

The court said that the father and daughter should be produced in court in any case so that the health and presence of the girl can be assessed.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed for the extradition of Anita Maryam Khan, daughter of Polish woman Anna Monica.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the father Adeel Khan took the position that his client is a resident of Karachi and this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court. They argued that no final order for the girl’s extradition has been issued by the Polish court yet, to which Justice Kayani remarked that the case proceedings there are still ongoing.

He remarked that the court is looking into whether the Polish court has taken cognizance of the case and whether the girl was brought to Pakistan before the completion of the legal proceedings.

The lawyer told the court that the girl’s mother has filed a miscellaneous application, in which she has requested to be allowed to appear before the court online. If the court deems it appropriate, the girl’s mother can also appear in person, he said.

The court ordered that Anna Monica should also appear in court at the next hearing. The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the girl’s mother can come to Pakistan after April 15 and appear in court.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 22.

