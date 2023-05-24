IHC orders to release Asad Umar on submission of affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the arrest orders of PTI's leader Asad Umar under 3-MPO and directed the authorities to release him on condition of submission of an affidavit.

The court asked the PTI's leader to delete his two controversial tweets and submit affidavit that he would not be part of any violence and violation of section-144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court remarked that it would affect the political career of Asad Umar if he would violate his affidavit.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced verdict on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Secretary General Asad Umar against his arrest under 3-MPO.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan gave arguments and prayed the court to terminate the orders regarding the arrest of his client.

During hearing, the court asked the petitioner's lawyer to manage deletion of two tweets of his client to which Dr. Baber Awan assured the bench. The court, subsequently, issued orders for the release of Asad Umar.