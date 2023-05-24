UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Release Asad Umar On Submission Of Affidavit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IHC orders to release Asad Umar on submission of affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the arrest orders of PTI's leader Asad Umar under 3-MPO and directed the authorities to release him on condition of submission of an affidavit.

The court asked the PTI's leader to delete his two controversial tweets and submit affidavit that he would not be part of any violence and violation of section-144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court remarked that it would affect the political career of Asad Umar if he would violate his affidavit.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced verdict on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Secretary General Asad Umar against his arrest under 3-MPO.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan gave arguments and prayed the court to terminate the orders regarding the arrest of his client.

During hearing, the court asked the petitioner's lawyer to manage deletion of two tweets of his client to which Dr. Baber Awan assured the bench. The court, subsequently, issued orders for the release of Asad Umar.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, ..

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, water, green hydrogen projects ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.