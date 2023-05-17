UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2023 | 03:36 PM

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

The court rules that the arrest of the PTI leaders under MPO is against the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Wednesday that the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan were "unlawful" under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The PTI leaders had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, following nationwide violent protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted a two-day protection against arrest for PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in an undisclosed case.

After his release, Fawad Chaudhry managed to avoid re-arrest and received temporary relief when Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC prohibited the police from arresting him in the undisclosed case.

Furthermore, the Punjab Police attempted to apprehend PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court. In a separate incident, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Islamabad police shortly after her release from Adiala jail.

It is important to note that the police had launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers following the "violent protests" that took place after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Jail May Islamabad High Court From Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

23 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

4 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.