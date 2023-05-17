IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court rules that the arrest of the PTI leaders under MPO is against the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Wednesday that the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan were "unlawful" under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The PTI leaders had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, following nationwide violent protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted a two-day protection against arrest for PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in an undisclosed case.

After his release, Fawad Chaudhry managed to avoid re-arrest and received temporary relief when Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC prohibited the police from arresting him in the undisclosed case.

Furthermore, the Punjab Police attempted to apprehend PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court. In a separate incident, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Islamabad police shortly after her release from Adiala jail.

It is important to note that the police had launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers following the "violent protests" that took place after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.