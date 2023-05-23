IHC orders to release Shah Mehmood Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi after he submitted an undertaking to the court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi after he submitted an undertaking to the court.

The police had arrested the PTI's leader on May 11, from Gilgit Baltistan House under 3-MPO. Shah Mehmood Qureshi also had been named in case with regard to protests, riot and violence.

The IHC's bench had previously declared the arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi under 3-MPO as void. The court had remarked that the PTI's leader would be released once he submit an undertaking.