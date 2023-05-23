UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Release Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi after he submitted an undertaking to the court

The police had arrested the PTI's leader on May 11, from Gilgit Baltistan House under 3-MPO. Shah Mehmood Qureshi also had been named in case with regard to protests, riot and violence.

The IHC's bench had previously declared the arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi under 3-MPO as void. The court had remarked that the PTI's leader would be released once he submit an undertaking.

