IHC orders to remove Chairman PTA from post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hafeez u Rehman as illegal and ordered the authorities to immediately remove him from the post.

The court accepted the petition to remove the Chairman PTA from office.

The Islamabad High Court remarked that the appointment of the Chairman PTA was not legally valid, so the Chairman PTA should be removed from office immediately.

The court ordered that a senior member of the PTA be appointed as the Chairman PTA temporarily.

The decision reserved by Justice Babar Sattar, was issued today. Justice Babar Sattar wrote the decision on

99 pages.

The petition was filed by digital rights activist Usama Khilji through Advocate Asad Ladha and was heard by Justice Babar Sattar.

The court had reserved its verdict in previous hearing and also sought written arguments from the respondents.