UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Remove Chairperson PEIRA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IHC orders to remove chairperson PEIRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the appointment of Zia Batol as chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) illegal and ordered to remove her from the post.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from the litigants.

The government had issued a notification in October 2019 regarding the appointment of Zia Batol as chairperson PEIRA.

In its judgment, the court instructed the government to de-notify Zia Batol immediately and initiate a process to fill the post under the law.

The court observed it had repeatedly sought the record regarding the appointment from education ministry but it was not presented.

It instructed the Establishment Division to constitute a committee for conducting inquiry of missing documents.

The court would send the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if negligence was found.

The court asked the Establishment Division to complete inquiry report within three months and submit its report to the bench.

The petition was filed by a citizen Imtiaz Ali Qureshi challenging the appointment.

Related Topics

Education Imtiaz Ali Federal Investigation Agency October 2019 Islamabad High Court Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Session on National Preparations for ITU WRC 2023 ..

Session on National Preparations for ITU WRC 2023 Held

1 minute ago
 PA all set to elect new leader of house as all par ..

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembl ..

17 minutes ago
 Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

1 hour ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

2 hours ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.