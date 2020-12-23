UrduPoint.com
IHC Orders To Remove Encroachments From Humak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:50 PM

IHC orders to remove encroachments from Humak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to remove all encroachments from Model Town Humak, an area of Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, also directed the authority concerned to used latest technology and other ways to protect the government land from grabbers.

Announcing its decision in case pertaining to operation against encroachment, the court said that the illegal structures must be removed.

The encroachments were illegal even they were fifty years old, he court said. It further said that the an officer not taking part in anti encroachment operation would be sent to jail.

The court disposed of the case with above instructions.

