IHC Orders To Remove Name Of FBR's Collector From Travel Ban List
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to remove the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the travel ban list.
The court said that constitutional courts are the protectors of fundamental rights against illegal actions.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a detailed decision approving the application to remove the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the travel ban list.
The petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Raja Abdul Qadeer, Deputy Attorney General Faisal Irfan appeared during the hearing.
According to the written decision, the Deputy Attorney General requested to declare the application inadmissible due to the existence of an alternative forum.
He said that the petitioner can approach the Review Committee of DG Immigration and Passports under the Passport Rules. The court rejected the stance and ruled that if there is a fear of fundamental rights being affected due to an illegal order, the jurisdiction of Article 199 of the Constitution can be exercised.
On the recommendation of the FIA, the Director General of Immigration and Passports added the petitioner’s name to the PCL. The Names of fugitives from justice or accused of heinous crimes can be included in the travel ban list, the order said.
The petitioner is neither a fugitive from justice nor is he involved in any serious crime.
The court issued an order to remove the petitioner’s name from the travel ban list.
