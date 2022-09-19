IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The counsel of Imran Khan says that there was a mastermind behind the case against the PTI Chairman as he was not involved in any activity related to terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the removal of terrorism sections from a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against a judge and officials of the Islamabad police.

A two-member IHC bench headed by its Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict in Islamabad on Monday.

The court ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice asked about the views given by the joint investigation team (JIT) at the outset of the trial.

On it, the prosecutor – while quoting JIT – submitted that the terrorism charges were applicable to Imran Khan’s statement.

Imran Khan's counsel, however, opposed the argument, contending that there were some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges that were absent in the case.

He argued that a terror case could be lodged for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, not on the possibility of creation of such an atmosphere,” he argued.

The counsel submitted that the former premier just said that he would take legal action and lodge a case against an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), arguing that the individuals concerned should have filed the case.



He argued that there was a mastermind behind this computerised complaint against Khan that was written with patience.



After hearing arguments of both sides, CJ Minallah ordered the authorities to remove sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case while announcing the verdict.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had secured bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he was charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The ATC approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.

Imran Khan was booked by Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20, and also hurling threats to senior police officers.