UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Remove Terrorism Sections From FIR Registered Against Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:31 PM

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

The counsel of Imran Khan says that there was a mastermind behind the case against the PTI Chairman as he was not involved in any activity related to terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the removal of terrorism sections from a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against a judge and officials of the Islamabad police.
A two-member IHC bench headed by its Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict in Islamabad on Monday.

The court ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum.
During the proceedings, Chief Justice asked about the views given by the joint investigation team (JIT) at the outset of the trial.

On it, the prosecutor – while quoting JIT – submitted that the terrorism charges were applicable to Imran Khan’s statement.
Imran Khan's counsel, however, opposed the argument, contending that there were some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges that were absent in the case.
He argued that a terror case could be lodged for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, not on the possibility of creation of such an atmosphere,” he argued.
The counsel submitted that the former premier just said that he would take legal action and lodge a case against an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), arguing that the individuals concerned should have filed the case.


He argued that there was a mastermind behind this computerised complaint against Khan that was written with patience.


After hearing arguments of both sides, CJ Minallah ordered the authorities to remove sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case while announcing the verdict.
Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had secured bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he was charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.
The ATC approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.
Imran Khan was booked by Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20, and also hurling threats to senior police officers.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station August September Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

12 minutes ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

5 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.